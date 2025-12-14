Tactive Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,209,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,774,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,523,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

