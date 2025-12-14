Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 63,023 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,023 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after buying an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

