Tactive Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hut 8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 3,961.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on Hut 8 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

HUT stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

