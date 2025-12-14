Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of KNX opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,686,750.47. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.