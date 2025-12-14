FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $315.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $239.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.29.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $284.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.