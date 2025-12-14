Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $56.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $44.94 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

