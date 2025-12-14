28,643 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 99,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 301.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

