Tactive Advisors LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $409.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

