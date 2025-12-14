32,675 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP $UGA Acquired by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of United States Gasoline Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

