N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 78,683 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,683 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.23.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

