N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 173,057 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,057 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,780,000 after purchasing an additional 198,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,526,000 after buying an additional 957,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,135,000 after buying an additional 258,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,123,000 after acquiring an additional 118,032 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

