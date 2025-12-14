N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 63,882 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after purchasing an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after purchasing an additional 999,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 37.5%

Shares of EFV opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

