Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,982. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of THC opened at $199.07 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.