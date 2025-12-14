Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB Shares Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,741,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,658 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.79 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

