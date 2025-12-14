Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.19 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

