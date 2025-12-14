N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $100.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.