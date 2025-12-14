N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $100.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.