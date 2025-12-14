Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $130,762.94 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TDOC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
