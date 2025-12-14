Insider Buying: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Director Acquires $61,475.20 in Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) Director David Allen May acquired 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,985.60. The trade was a 32.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SurgePays stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 967.32% and a negative net margin of 83.42%.The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SurgePays by 46.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SurgePays by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SURG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on SurgePays from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SurgePays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.