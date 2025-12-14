N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 104,256 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,256 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

