Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys $114,800.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

