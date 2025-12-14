Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $4,112,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

