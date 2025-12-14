Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,438 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.63% of Guardant Health worth $105,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Guardant Health by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 277,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 451.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,671,826.15. This trade represents a 37.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Freeman sold 31,452 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $3,241,757.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,480.09. This represents a 54.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,673 shares of company stock valued at $34,534,618. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.7%

Guardant Health stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.