Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

