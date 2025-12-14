Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $130.04 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Iridium Communications worth $130,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $375,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 231,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,612. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

