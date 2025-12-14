Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259,166 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 5.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Roblox worth $513,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Roblox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $6,107,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 6.3%

RBLX opened at $88.42 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.