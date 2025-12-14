IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.62. IonQ has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

