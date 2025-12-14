Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $43.12 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of GoDaddy worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,979,000 after buying an additional 199,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,017,000 after buying an additional 371,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,921,000 after buying an additional 403,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,544.20. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,652. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.94 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

