Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,624,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $247.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $274.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

