Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE opened at $33.62 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

