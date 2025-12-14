Head-To-Head Contrast: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.57% 76.84% 17.36% Perma-Fix Environmental Services -19.15% -19.45% -12.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Perma-Fix Environmental Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 2.57 $185.60 million $2.40 21.98 Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 4.41 -$19.98 million ($0.66) -21.35

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services. Perma-Fix Environmental Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

