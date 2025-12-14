Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 499.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,802,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

