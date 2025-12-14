Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.3333.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
