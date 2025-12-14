Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $84,098.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This represents a 48.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

