Head-To-Head Review: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) versus PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) and Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Amrize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Amrize N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Amrize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amrize 0 7 6 1 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amrize has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Amrize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amrize is more favorable than PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

0.0% of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Amrize”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A $18,720.72 0.00 Amrize $11.70 billion 2.66 $1.27 billion $1.84 30.57

Amrize has higher revenue and earnings than PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amrize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amrize beats PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities. In addition, it engages in the information system, investment, freight forwarding, stevedoring, sea transportation, service logistic management, outsourcing, and building materials businesses, as well as procures public goods and services. The company was formerly known as PT Semen Gresik (Persero) Tbk and changed its name to PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in January 2013. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

