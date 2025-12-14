EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

EverCommerce stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,148,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,597.10. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $322,808.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,833,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,963,081.93. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 307,251 shares of company stock worth $3,276,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 141.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

