Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, December 8th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $64.63 on Friday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). Atkore had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.85%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

