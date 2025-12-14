Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 267.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0%

AMP stock opened at $493.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.