Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

