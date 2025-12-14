Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,863 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

