iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

