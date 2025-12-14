Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD Shares Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1,313.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,034 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.