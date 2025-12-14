Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $24.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

