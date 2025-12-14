Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 262.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3186 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

