Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $44.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,567 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $214.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

