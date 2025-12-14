Kestra Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,428 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $59,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CGGR opened at $44.14 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.