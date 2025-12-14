Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $115.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,698 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $115,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $49.52 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $49.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

