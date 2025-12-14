Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.6% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.2%

ALK stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

