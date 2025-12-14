Sylebra Capital LLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Sylebra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,054 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle accounts for 0.5% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Atour Lifestyle worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 2.5%

ATAT opened at $42.76 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

