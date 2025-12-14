Johns Hopkins University Acquires Shares of 770,457 iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,761,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 520.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

