KP Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

KP Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Heico accounts for about 3.0% of KP Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Heico by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 145.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Heico by 54.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.29.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,752.39. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol F. Fine purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 672 shares in the company, valued at $163,920.96. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $310.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.06.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

