Sylebra Capital LLC Has $144.90 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Sylebra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,926,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646,619 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up 5.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 2.38% of SentinelOne worth $144,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of S. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 287.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE S opened at $15.10 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $124,061.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,333.58. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,392. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

